Clarke County, IA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Clarke County, Iowa today, we've got the information here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clarke County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clarke Community High School at Cardinal-Eldon High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Eldon, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
