Chickasaw County, IA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Chickasaw County, Iowa? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Chickasaw County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
New Hampton Community School at Crestwood High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Cresco, IA
- Conference: Northeast Iowa Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
