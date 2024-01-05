Friday's game that pits the California Golden Bears (10-3) versus the Washington Huskies (11-1) at Haas Pavilion is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 63-61 in favor of Cal. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on January 5.

The Golden Bears fell in their last game 78-51 against Stanford on Friday.

The Golden Bears are coming off of a 78-51 loss to Stanford in their last outing on Friday. The Huskies are coming off of a 59-51 loss to Louisville in their last outing on Wednesday. Ioanna Krimili scored a team-leading 12 points for the Golden Bears in the loss. Lauren Schwartz's team-leading 13 points paced the Huskies in the loss.

Cal vs. Washington Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California

How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Bay Area

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Cal vs. Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: Cal 63, Washington 61

Top 25 Predictions

Cal Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season on November 17, the Golden Bears defeated the Auburn Tigers, a top 50 team (No. 47) in our computer rankings, by a score of 67-53.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Golden Bears are 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 24th-most victories, but also tied for the 43rd-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Golden Bears are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 35th-most victories.

Cal 2023-24 Best Wins

67-53 on the road over Auburn (No. 47) on November 17

71-56 at home over Santa Clara (No. 69) on November 8

78-70 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 76) on December 15

74-60 at home over Cal Poly (No. 116) on November 13

79-55 at home over UL Monroe (No. 137) on December 21

Washington Schedule Analysis

On December 10, the Huskies picked up their signature win of the season, a 60-55 victory over the Washington State Cougars, who are a top 50 team (No. 24), according to our computer rankings.

The Huskies have tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (one).

Washington has tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (eight).

Washington 2023-24 Best Wins

60-55 on the road over Washington State (No. 24) on December 10

55-50 at home over Montana State (No. 107) on December 5

58-41 on the road over Hawaii (No. 138) on November 26

64-32 at home over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 161) on December 16

81-64 at home over Pacific (No. 165) on November 15

Cal Leaders

Leilani McIntosh: 11.8 PTS, 6.5 AST, 2.2 STL, 40.4 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (18-for-46)

11.8 PTS, 6.5 AST, 2.2 STL, 40.4 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (18-for-46) Marta Suarez: 13.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.5 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (21-for-66)

13.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.5 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (21-for-66) McKayla Williams: 8.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 46.8 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38)

8.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 46.8 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38) Ugonne Onyiah: 6.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK, 47.1 FG%

6.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK, 47.1 FG% Kemery Martin: 7.6 PTS, 31.8 FG%, 29.8 3PT% (17-for-57)

Washington Leaders

Dalayah Daniels: 12.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.7 BLK, 54.1 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

12.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.7 BLK, 54.1 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Schwartz: 12.3 PTS, 51.4 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (19-for-49)

12.3 PTS, 51.4 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (19-for-49) Hannah Stines: 8.6 PTS, 48.3 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)

8.6 PTS, 48.3 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33) Elle Ladine: 11.9 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28)

11.9 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28) Sayvia Sellers: 7.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42)

Cal Performance Insights

The Golden Bears outscore opponents by 11.7 points per game (scoring 71.5 points per game to rank 106th in college basketball while giving up 59.8 per outing to rank 88th in college basketball) and have a +152 scoring differential overall.

Washington Performance Insights

The Huskies put up 69.3 points per game (130th in college basketball) while allowing 46.8 per outing (first in college basketball). They have a +270 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 22.5 points per game.

