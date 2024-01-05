How to Watch the Cal vs. Washington Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The California Golden Bears (10-3) face the Washington Huskies (11-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday in Pac-12 play.
Cal Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Cal vs. Washington Scoring Comparison
- The Huskies' 69.3 points per game are 9.5 more points than the 59.8 the Golden Bears give up to opponents.
- Washington is 8-0 when it scores more than 59.8 points.
- Cal's record is 9-1 when it allows fewer than 69.3 points.
- The 71.5 points per game the Golden Bears score are 24.7 more points than the Huskies allow (46.8).
- Cal is 10-3 when scoring more than 46.8 points.
- Washington has an 11-1 record when allowing fewer than 71.5 points.
- The Golden Bears are making 40.6% of their shots from the field, 8.5% higher than the Huskies concede to opponents (32.1%).
- The Huskies shoot 45.2% from the field, 7.8% higher than the Golden Bears allow.
Cal Leaders
- Leilani McIntosh: 11.8 PTS, 6.5 AST, 2.2 STL, 40.4 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (18-for-46)
- Marta Suarez: 13.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.5 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (21-for-66)
- McKayla Williams: 8.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 46.8 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38)
- Ugonne Onyiah: 6.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK, 47.1 FG%
- Kemery Martin: 7.6 PTS, 31.8 FG%, 29.8 3PT% (17-for-57)
Washington Leaders
Cal Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/15/2023
|Eastern Washington
|W 78-70
|Haas Pavilion
|12/21/2023
|UL Monroe
|W 79-55
|Haas Pavilion
|12/29/2023
|Stanford
|L 78-51
|Haas Pavilion
|1/5/2024
|Washington
|-
|Haas Pavilion
|1/7/2024
|Washington State
|-
|Haas Pavilion
|1/12/2024
|@ Colorado
|-
|CU Events Center
Washington Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Washington State
|W 60-55
|Beasley Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|W 64-32
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|12/20/2023
|@ Louisville
|L 59-51
|KFC Yum! Center
|1/5/2024
|@ Cal
|-
|Haas Pavilion
|1/7/2024
|@ Stanford
|-
|Maples Pavilion
|1/14/2024
|Washington State
|-
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
