The Washington Huskies (11-1) face a fellow Pac-12 opponent, the California Golden Bears (10-2), on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Haas Pavilion. The game will tip off at 10:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Cal vs. Washington Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Cal Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cal Players to Watch

Leilani McIntosh: 12.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 6.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 6.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Marta Suarez: 14.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

14.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK McKayla Williams: 8.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Ugonne Onyiah: 6.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK

6.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK Kemery Martin: 8.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Washington Players to Watch

Dalayah Daniels: 12.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK

12.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK Lauren Schwartz: 12.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Hannah Stines: 8.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Elle Ladine: 11.9 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.9 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Sayvia Sellers: 7.5 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.