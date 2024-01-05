Buchanan County, IA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Buchanan County, Iowa? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Buchanan County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
East Buchanan High School at North Cedar High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Stanwood, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wapsie Valley High School at Columbus Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Waterloo, IA
- Conference: North Iowa Cedar League - East
- How to Stream: Watch Here
