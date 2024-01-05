Allamakee County, IA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball games in Allamakee County, Iowa today? We have the information here.
Allamakee County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Turkey Valley JrSr High School at Kee High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Lansing, IA
- Conference: Upper Iowa Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waukon High School at Charles City High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Charles City, IA
- Conference: Northeast Iowa Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
