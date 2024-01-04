In the upcoming contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Zach Bogosian to find the back of the net for the Minnesota Wild? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Zach Bogosian score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Bogosian stats and insights

Bogosian is yet to score through 24 games this season.

He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.

Bogosian has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 135 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times while averaging 18.4 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bogosian recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Flames 0 0 0 15:14 Home L 3-1 12/31/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:29 Home L 3-2 12/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:28 Away L 4-2 12/27/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 18:12 Home W 6-3 12/23/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:19 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 19:42 Home W 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 20:10 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:18 Away L 4-3 12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 21:28 Home W 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:13 Home W 3-2 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.