Wapello County, IA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Wapello County, Iowa. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Wapello County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ottumwa High School at Mason City High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Mason City, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
