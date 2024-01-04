The Seattle U Redhawks (1-9) face a fellow WAC team, the Utah Tech Trailblazers (7-5), on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Burns Arena. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET.

Utah Tech vs. Seattle U Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Utah Tech Players to Watch

Breaunna Gillen: 16.4 PTS, 6.7 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.4 PTS, 6.7 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Macie Warren: 14.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Maddie Warren: 16.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Maggie McCord: 10.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Calyn Dallas: 7.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Seattle U Players to Watch

Mya Moore: 12.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.5 BLK

12.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.5 BLK Irena Korolenko: 10.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Peyton Howard: 7.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Makayla Moore: 7.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Asta Blauenfeldt: 4.9 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

