Thursday's contest between the Utah Tech Trailblazers (7-6) and the Seattle U Redhawks (1-10) at Burns Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-63 and heavily favors Utah Tech to take home the win. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on January 4.

In their last time out, the Trailblazers lost 68-62 to Florida International on Saturday.

The Trailblazers lost their last outing 68-62 against Florida International on Saturday. The Redhawks' last game on Sunday ended in an 89-52 loss to Arizona. Breaunna Gillen totaled 14 points, four rebounds and three assists for the Trailblazers. The Redhawks got a team-high 12 points from Julianna Walker in the loss.

Utah Tech vs. Seattle U Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Burns Arena in Saint George, Utah

Utah Tech vs. Seattle U Score Prediction

Prediction: Utah Tech 76, Seattle U 63

Top 25 Predictions

Utah Tech Schedule Analysis

The Trailblazers' best win this season came in a 92-86 victory on December 19 over the Oregon Ducks, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 90) in our computer rankings.

Utah Tech 2023-24 Best Wins

92-86 at home over Oregon (No. 90) on December 19

56-46 on the road over New Hampshire (No. 256) on November 22

73-58 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 262) on November 9

73-59 on the road over Utah Valley (No. 266) on December 2

81-58 on the road over Stonehill (No. 359) on November 25

Seattle U Schedule Analysis

The Redhawks' best victory this season came against the Utah Valley Wolverines, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 266) in our computer rankings. The Redhawks secured the 58-48 win at home on November 29.

Seattle U has tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (four).

Utah Tech Leaders

Gillen: 16.2 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 47.4 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37)

16.2 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 47.4 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37) Macie Warren: 14.3 PTS, 54.4 FG%, 47.5 3PT% (28-for-59)

14.3 PTS, 54.4 FG%, 47.5 3PT% (28-for-59) Maddie Warren: 16.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40.9 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (35-for-89)

16.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40.9 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (35-for-89) Maggie McCord: 10.8 PTS, 46.9 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (28-for-66)

10.8 PTS, 46.9 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (28-for-66) Calyn Dallas: 7.5 PTS, 53.6 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (20-for-47)

Seattle U Leaders

Mya Moore: 12.1 PTS, 2.0 STL, 1.4 BLK, 48.6 FG%

12.1 PTS, 2.0 STL, 1.4 BLK, 48.6 FG% Irena Korolenko: 9.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 STL, 30.9 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (15-for-65)

9.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 STL, 30.9 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (15-for-65) Peyton Howard: 7.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 34.2 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)

7.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 34.2 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17) Makayla Moore: 7.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

7.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Asta Blauenfeldt: 5.5 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

Utah Tech Performance Insights

The Trailblazers' +107 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 77.1 points per game (52nd in college basketball) while allowing 68.8 per contest (274th in college basketball).

When playing at home, the Trailblazers are averaging 15.0 more points per game (84.0) than they are in road games (69.0).

Utah Tech cedes 68.6 points per game in home games this season, compared to 69.2 on the road.

Seattle U Performance Insights

The Redhawks' -189 scoring differential (being outscored by 17.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 58.4 points per game (301st in college basketball) while allowing 75.5 per outing (335th in college basketball).

In 2023-24 the Redhawks are averaging 1.8 fewer points per game at home (57.4) than on the road (59.2).

At home, Seattle U concedes 69.8 points per game. On the road, it allows 80.3.

