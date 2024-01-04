Thursday's Big West slate includes the UCSD Tritons (4-7) meeting the UCSB Gauchos (6-4) at 10:00 PM ET.

UCSD vs. UCSB Game Information

UCSD Players to Watch

  • Sumayah Sugapong: 15.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Katie Springs: 3.1 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Izzy Forsyth: 10.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Parker Montgomery: 7.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Denali Pinto: 10.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

UCSB Players to Watch

  • Alexis Whitfield: 15.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Alyssa Marin: 9.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Mary McMorris: 6.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Skylar Burke: 6.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Flora Goed: 7.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

