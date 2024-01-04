Thursday's game features the UCSB Gauchos (8-4) and the UCSD Tritons (4-8) clashing at LionTree Arena in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 64-63 victory for UCSB according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on January 4.

In their most recent game on Thursday, the Tritons suffered a 52-48 loss to CSU Bakersfield.

Their last time out, the Tritons lost 52-48 to CSU Bakersfield on Thursday. The Gauchos' last outing on Saturday ended in a 64-56 victory over UC Riverside. In the Tritons' loss, Izzy Forsyth led the way with a team-high 16 points (adding nine rebounds and zero assists). Alexis Whitfield scored 16 points in the Gauchos' win, leading the team.

UCSD vs. UCSB Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California

UCSD vs. UCSB Score Prediction

Prediction: UCSB 64, UCSD 63

Top 25 Predictions

UCSD Schedule Analysis

The Tritons took down the San Diego State Aztecs in a 77-71 win on November 28. It was their best victory of the season.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Tritons are 1-5 (.167%) -- tied for the eighth-most defeats.

UCSD 2023-24 Best Wins

77-71 on the road over San Diego State (No. 120) on November 28

62-56 over Boise State (No. 144) on December 20

UCSB Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Gauchos beat the San Francisco Dons 87-75 on November 7.

The Tritons have tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country according to the RPI (five).

UCSB 2023-24 Best Wins

87-75 at home over San Francisco (No. 198) on November 7

60-49 at home over UC Davis (No. 199) on December 28

73-66 on the road over Nevada (No. 235) on December 2

64-56 at home over UC Riverside (No. 238) on December 30

71-61 at home over Southern Utah (No. 252) on November 19

UCSD Leaders

Katie Springs: 3.1 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 39.5 FG%

3.1 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 39.5 FG% Sumayah Sugapong: 14.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.1 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (15-for-51)

14.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.1 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (15-for-51) Forsyth: 10.9 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)

10.9 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35) Parker Montgomery: 7.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 30.8 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (13-for-45)

7.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 30.8 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (13-for-45) Denali Pinto: 10.9 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (21-for-63)

UCSB Leaders

Whitfield: 14.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 53.3 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (11-for-24)

14.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 53.3 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (11-for-24) Alyssa Marin: 9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (15-for-40)

9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (15-for-40) Skylar Burke: 7.1 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)

7.1 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26) Mary McMorris: 6.5 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

6.5 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) Anya Choice: 7.8 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)

UCSD Performance Insights

The Tritons have a +25 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.1 points per game. They're putting up 64.3 points per game to rank 210th in college basketball and are giving up 62.2 per contest to rank 137th in college basketball.

Offensively, the Tritons have played better in home games this year, averaging 73.8 points per game, compared to 54.6 per game in away games.

Defensively, UCSD has been better in home games this year, giving up 57.2 points per game, compared to 67.2 in road games.

UCSB Performance Insights

The Gauchos' +110 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 70.1 points per game (120th in college basketball) while allowing 60.9 per contest (109th in college basketball).

