The UC Davis Aggies (4-6) face the UC Riverside Highlanders (5-5) in a clash of Big West teams at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday.

UC Davis vs. UC Riverside Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Thursday, January 4 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

UC Davis Players to Watch

Evanne Turner: 16.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Tova Sabel: 14.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Megan Norris: 11.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Sydney Burns: 6.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Mazatlan Harris: 4.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

UC Riverside Players to Watch

Matehya Bryant: 12.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

12.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.7 STL, 1.3 BLK Jordan Webster: 16.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Makayla Jackson: 6.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Zoe Tillery: 5.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Esther Matarranz: 4.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

