Thursday's game between the UC Davis Aggies (4-8) and the UC Riverside Highlanders (5-7) at University Credit Union Center has a projected final score of 66-60 based on our computer prediction, with UC Davis coming out on top. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM on January 4.

In their most recent outing on Saturday, the Aggies suffered a 57-54 loss to Cal Poly.

The Aggies fell in their most recent matchup 57-54 against Cal Poly on Saturday. The Highlanders head into this contest following a 64-56 loss to UCSB on Saturday. In the losing effort, Megan Norris led the Aggies with 13 points. Matehya Bryant scored 13 points in the Highlanders' loss, leading the team.

UC Davis vs. UC Riverside Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: University Credit Union Center in Davis, California

UC Davis vs. UC Riverside Score Prediction

Prediction: UC Davis 66, UC Riverside 60

UC Davis Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Aggies beat the Saint Mary's Gaels 87-66 on December 10.

The Aggies have three losses against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 41st-most in Division 1.

UC Davis has two losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in the nation.

UC Davis 2023-24 Best Wins

87-66 at home over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 160) on December 10

79-57 on the road over Sacramento State (No. 341) on November 21

UC Riverside Schedule Analysis

The Highlanders beat the No. 319-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Merrimack Warriors, 65-53, on December 1, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

UC Riverside has tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (two).

According to the RPI, the Aggies have two losses against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 90th-most in the nation.

UC Riverside 2023-24 Best Wins

65-53 on the road over Merrimack (No. 319) on December 1

57-38 on the road over Dartmouth (No. 326) on December 4

52-51 at home over Utah State (No. 332) on November 22

UC Davis Leaders

Evanne Turner: 15.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.9 FG%, 42.0 3PT% (34-for-81)

15.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.9 FG%, 42.0 3PT% (34-for-81) Norris: 11.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 50.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)

11.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 50.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27) Tova Sabel: 14.0 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (32-for-87)

14.0 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (32-for-87) Sydney Burns: 6.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 52.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20)

6.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 52.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20) Mazatlan Harris: 4.6 PTS, 39.0 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32)

UC Riverside Leaders

Bryant: 12.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.6 STL, 1.3 BLK, 42.1 FG%

12.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.6 STL, 1.3 BLK, 42.1 FG% Jordan Webster: 16.0 PTS, 2.3 STL, 36.6 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (23-for-74)

16.0 PTS, 2.3 STL, 36.6 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (23-for-74) Makayla Jackson: 6.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)

6.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31) Zoe Tillery: 5.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 31.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36)

5.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 31.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36) Esther Matarranz: 4.3 PTS, 45.5 FG%

UC Davis Performance Insights

The Aggies have a -20 scoring differential, falling short by 1.7 points per game. They're putting up 65.4 points per game to rank 197th in college basketball and are giving up 67.1 per contest to rank 243rd in college basketball.

In home games, the Aggies are posting 25.6 more points per game (82.5) than they are away from home (56.9).

UC Davis cedes 57.3 points per game at home this year, compared to 72.0 on the road.

UC Riverside Performance Insights

The Highlanders have been outscored by 5.6 points per game (posting 57.8 points per game, 306th in college basketball, while allowing 63.4 per outing, 165th in college basketball) and have a -67 scoring differential.

The Highlanders are scoring more points at home (60.2 per game) than on the road (56.1).

At home, UC Riverside allows 58.0 points per game. On the road, it allows 67.3.

