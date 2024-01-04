How to Watch the San Diego vs. Pepperdine Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The San Diego Toreros (4-9) will attempt to halt a five-game home losing streak when hosting the Pepperdine Waves (4-9) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
San Diego Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
San Diego vs. Pepperdine Scoring Comparison
- The Waves put up eight fewer points per game (58.5) than the Toreros give up to opponents (66.5).
- Pepperdine is 3-0 when it scores more than 66.5 points.
- San Diego is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 58.5 points.
- The Toreros average 63.7 points per game, only 0.1 fewer points than the 63.8 the Waves allow.
- San Diego is 3-1 when scoring more than 63.8 points.
- Pepperdine has a 3-4 record when giving up fewer than 63.7 points.
- This year the Toreros are shooting 42.7% from the field, 4.8% higher than the Waves concede.
San Diego Leaders
- Jane Nwaba: 9.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.2 STL, 43.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20)
- Addi Melone: 7.1 PTS, 31.2 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (19-for-62)
- Ella Brubaker: 10 PTS, 46.6 FG%, 46.5 3PT% (20-for-43)
- Jorynn Ross: 5.6 PTS, 52.6 FG%
- Myra Gordon: 8.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.2 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (3-for-24)
Pepperdine Leaders
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
San Diego Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Montana
|L 72-52
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|12/21/2023
|Boise State
|L 62-54
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|12/30/2023
|Brown
|L 70-61
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|1/4/2024
|Pepperdine
|-
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|@ Saint Mary's (CA)
|-
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|1/11/2024
|@ Portland
|-
|Chiles Center
Pepperdine Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ CSU Bakersfield
|W 80-60
|Icardo Center
|12/18/2023
|Northern Arizona
|L 80-62
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|12/29/2023
|Cal State LA
|W 78-70
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|1/4/2024
|@ San Diego
|-
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|Loyola Marymount
|-
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|1/11/2024
|@ San Francisco
|-
|War Memorial Gymnasium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.