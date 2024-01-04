The San Diego Toreros (4-9) will attempt to halt a five-game home losing streak when hosting the Pepperdine Waves (4-9) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET.

San Diego Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California

Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California TV: ESPN+

San Diego vs. Pepperdine Scoring Comparison

The Waves put up eight fewer points per game (58.5) than the Toreros give up to opponents (66.5).

Pepperdine is 3-0 when it scores more than 66.5 points.

San Diego is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 58.5 points.

The Toreros average 63.7 points per game, only 0.1 fewer points than the 63.8 the Waves allow.

San Diego is 3-1 when scoring more than 63.8 points.

Pepperdine has a 3-4 record when giving up fewer than 63.7 points.

This year the Toreros are shooting 42.7% from the field, 4.8% higher than the Waves concede.

San Diego Leaders

Jane Nwaba: 9.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.2 STL, 43.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20)

9.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.2 STL, 43.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20) Addi Melone: 7.1 PTS, 31.2 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (19-for-62)

7.1 PTS, 31.2 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (19-for-62) Ella Brubaker: 10 PTS, 46.6 FG%, 46.5 3PT% (20-for-43)

10 PTS, 46.6 FG%, 46.5 3PT% (20-for-43) Jorynn Ross: 5.6 PTS, 52.6 FG%

5.6 PTS, 52.6 FG% Myra Gordon: 8.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.2 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (3-for-24)

Pepperdine Leaders

San Diego Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/20/2023 Montana L 72-52 Jenny Craig Pavilion 12/21/2023 Boise State L 62-54 Jenny Craig Pavilion 12/30/2023 Brown L 70-61 Jenny Craig Pavilion 1/4/2024 Pepperdine - Jenny Craig Pavilion 1/6/2024 @ Saint Mary's (CA) - University Credit Union Pavilion 1/11/2024 @ Portland - Chiles Center

Pepperdine Schedule