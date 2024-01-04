The San Diego Toreros (4-9) will attempt to halt a five-game home losing streak when hosting the Pepperdine Waves (4-9) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup

San Diego Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

San Diego vs. Pepperdine Scoring Comparison

  • The Waves put up eight fewer points per game (58.5) than the Toreros give up to opponents (66.5).
  • Pepperdine is 3-0 when it scores more than 66.5 points.
  • San Diego is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 58.5 points.
  • The Toreros average 63.7 points per game, only 0.1 fewer points than the 63.8 the Waves allow.
  • San Diego is 3-1 when scoring more than 63.8 points.
  • Pepperdine has a 3-4 record when giving up fewer than 63.7 points.
  • This year the Toreros are shooting 42.7% from the field, 4.8% higher than the Waves concede.

San Diego Leaders

  • Jane Nwaba: 9.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.2 STL, 43.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20)
  • Addi Melone: 7.1 PTS, 31.2 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (19-for-62)
  • Ella Brubaker: 10 PTS, 46.6 FG%, 46.5 3PT% (20-for-43)
  • Jorynn Ross: 5.6 PTS, 52.6 FG%
  • Myra Gordon: 8.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.2 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (3-for-24)

Pepperdine Leaders

San Diego Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 Montana L 72-52 Jenny Craig Pavilion
12/21/2023 Boise State L 62-54 Jenny Craig Pavilion
12/30/2023 Brown L 70-61 Jenny Craig Pavilion
1/4/2024 Pepperdine - Jenny Craig Pavilion
1/6/2024 @ Saint Mary's (CA) - University Credit Union Pavilion
1/11/2024 @ Portland - Chiles Center

Pepperdine Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 @ CSU Bakersfield W 80-60 Icardo Center
12/18/2023 Northern Arizona L 80-62 Firestone Fieldhouse
12/29/2023 Cal State LA W 78-70 Firestone Fieldhouse
1/4/2024 @ San Diego - Jenny Craig Pavilion
1/6/2024 Loyola Marymount - Firestone Fieldhouse
1/11/2024 @ San Francisco - War Memorial Gymnasium

