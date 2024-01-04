San Diego vs. Pepperdine January 4 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:10 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's WCC schedule includes the San Diego Toreros (4-8) playing the Pepperdine Waves (3-9) at 8:30 PM ET.
San Diego vs. Pepperdine Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
San Diego Players to Watch
- Veronica Sheffey: 12.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kylie Horstmeyer: 9.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Kasey Neubert: 9.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Harsimran Kaur: 8.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Courtney Wristen: 6.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
Pepperdine Players to Watch
- Jane Nwaba: 9.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Ella Brubaker: 9.5 PTS, 1.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Addi Melone: 6.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Myra Gordon: 8.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jorynn Ross: 5.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
