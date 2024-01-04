Thursday's game that pits the San Diego Toreros (4-9) versus the Pepperdine Waves (4-9) at Jenny Craig Pavilion has a projected final score of 67-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of San Diego, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on January 4.

The Toreros are coming off of a 70-61 loss to Brown in their last outing on Saturday.

Their last time out, the Toreros lost 70-61 to Brown on Saturday. The Waves' most recent game on Friday ended in a 78-70 victory against Cal State LA. Jess Finney recorded 17 points, one rebound and one assist for the Toreros. Jane Nwaba scored 18 points in the Waves' win, leading the team.

San Diego vs. Pepperdine Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California

San Diego vs. Pepperdine Score Prediction

Prediction: San Diego 67, Pepperdine 58

Top 25 Predictions

San Diego Schedule Analysis

The Toreros took down the No. 265-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Portland State Vikings, 71-43, on November 11, which goes down as their best win of the season.

The Toreros have three losses against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 41st-most in Division 1.

The Toreros have tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country (five).

San Diego 2023-24 Best Wins

71-43 at home over Portland State (No. 265) on November 11

56-53 at home over Weber State (No. 290) on November 24

85-61 on the road over CSU Northridge (No. 336) on December 10

Pepperdine Schedule Analysis

On November 7, the Waves claimed their best win of the season, a 63-58 victory over the UC Irvine Anteaters, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 111) in our computer rankings.

Pepperdine 2023-24 Best Wins

63-58 at home over UC Irvine (No. 111) on November 7

80-60 on the road over CSU Bakersfield (No. 309) on December 16

San Diego Leaders

Veronica Sheffey: 12.3 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 47.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

12.3 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 47.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Kylie Horstmeyer: 9.3 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)

9.3 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12) Harsimran Kaur: 7.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 46.9 FG%

7.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 46.9 FG% Kasey Neubert: 9.3 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.3 STL, 45.3 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4)

9.3 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.3 STL, 45.3 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4) Courtney Wristen: 5.8 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

Pepperdine Leaders

Nwaba: 9.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.2 STL, 43.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20)

9.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.2 STL, 43.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20) Addi Melone: 7.1 PTS, 31.2 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (19-for-62)

7.1 PTS, 31.2 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (19-for-62) Ella Brubaker: 10.0 PTS, 46.6 FG%, 46.5 3PT% (20-for-43)

10.0 PTS, 46.6 FG%, 46.5 3PT% (20-for-43) Jorynn Ross: 5.6 PTS, 52.6 FG%

5.6 PTS, 52.6 FG% Myra Gordon: 8.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.2 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (3-for-24)

San Diego Performance Insights

The Toreros are being outscored by 2.8 points per game with a -37 scoring differential overall. They put up 63.7 points per game (224th in college basketball) and give up 66.5 per contest (236th in college basketball).

Offensively the Toreros have been worse at home this season, putting up 61.8 points per game, compared to 68.0 per game on the road.

At home, San Diego is giving up 14.1 fewer points per game (62.2) than in away games (76.3).

Pepperdine Performance Insights

The Waves have been outscored by 5.3 points per game (posting 58.5 points per game, 298th in college basketball, while giving up 63.8 per contest, 176th in college basketball) and have a -69 scoring differential.

The Waves score 60.0 points per game at home, and 56.0 away.

At home, Pepperdine allows 61.8 points per game. Away, it allows 67.0.

