Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Pacific January 4 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Saint Mary's Gaels (6-7) face the Pacific Tigers (8-4) in a matchup of WCC teams at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday.
Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Pacific Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch
- Ali Bamberger: 9.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Tayla Dalton: 9.2 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Zeryhia-Lee Aokuso: 9.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Leia Hanafin: 2.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Hannah Rapp: 6.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Pacific Players to Watch
- Anaya James: 11.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Liz Smith: 15.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Elizabeth Elliott: 14.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Cecilia Holmberg: 10.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kadie Deaton: 10.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
