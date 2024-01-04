The Saint Mary's Gaels (6-7) face the Pacific Tigers (8-4) in a matchup of WCC teams at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Pacific Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Thursday, January 4 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Saint Mary's (CA) Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

Ali Bamberger: 9.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Tayla Dalton: 9.2 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.2 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Zeryhia-Lee Aokuso: 9.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Leia Hanafin: 2.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

2.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Hannah Rapp: 6.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Pacific Players to Watch

Anaya James: 11.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Liz Smith: 15.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Elizabeth Elliott: 14.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Cecilia Holmberg: 10.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Kadie Deaton: 10.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.