Thursday's contest that pits the Saint Mary's Gaels (7-7) against the Pacific Tigers (8-5) at University Credit Union Pavilion is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-65 in favor of Saint Mary's (CA). Game time is at 9:30 PM ET on January 4.

In their last game on Friday, the Gaels secured a 70-52 victory over San Jose State. The Tigers' most recent outing on Sunday ended in a 93-75 loss to Columbia. Emily Foy's team-leading 12 points led the Gaels in the win. Elizabeth Elliott's team-leading 15 points paced the Tigers in the loss.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Pacific Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET

Where: University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Pacific Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Mary's (CA) 68, Pacific 65

Top 25 Predictions

Saint Mary's (CA) Schedule Analysis

Against the UC Irvine Anteaters on November 14, the Gaels secured their signature win of the season, a 52-37 home victory.

Saint Mary's (CA) has tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (two).

Saint Mary's (CA) 2023-24 Best Wins

52-37 at home over UC Irvine (No. 111) on November 14

59-53 at home over Montana State (No. 121) on December 8

73-65 at home over N.C. A&T (No. 173) on November 24

70-52 at home over San Jose State (No. 224) on December 29

61-58 at home over UCSD (No. 237) on November 12

Pacific Schedule Analysis

On November 24, the Tigers registered their signature win of the season, a 77-66 victory over the Butler Bulldogs, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 119) in our computer rankings.

Pacific has three losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 15th-most in Division 1.

The Gaels have tied for the 90th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country according to the RPI (two).

Pacific 2023-24 Best Wins

77-66 at home over Butler (No. 119) on November 24

79-78 over Temple (No. 129) on December 2

90-86 on the road over Long Beach State (No. 139) on December 16

72-61 at home over UCSB (No. 178) on December 8

73-57 at home over CSU Fullerton (No. 202) on November 10

Saint Mary's (CA) Leaders

Ali Bamberger: 9.8 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34)

9.8 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34) Tayla Dalton: 9.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 47.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)

9.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 47.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24) Zeryhia-Lee Aokuso: 9.9 PTS, 52.3 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11)

9.9 PTS, 52.3 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11) Leia Hanafin: 2.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 54.5 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

2.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 54.5 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Hannah Rapp: 6.3 PTS, 48.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

Pacific Leaders

Anaya James: 11.9 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 43.4 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (12-for-40)

11.9 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 43.4 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (12-for-40) Liz Smith: 14.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.0 FG%, 27.4 3PT% (17-for-62)

14.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.0 FG%, 27.4 3PT% (17-for-62) Elliott: 14.8 PTS, 61.5 FG%

14.8 PTS, 61.5 FG% Cecilia Holmberg: 10.8 PTS, 46.4 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)

10.8 PTS, 46.4 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23) Kadie Deaton: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 28.0 FG%, 19.0 3PT% (4-for-21)

Saint Mary's (CA) Performance Insights

The Gaels average 60.9 points per game (262nd in college basketball) while giving up 62.6 per contest (150th in college basketball). They have a -24 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 1.7 points per game.

The Gaels are averaging 63.6 points per game this season at home, which is 6.3 more points than they're averaging on the road (57.3).

In 2023-24, Saint Mary's (CA) is surrendering 58.5 points per game at home. In road games, it is allowing 68.2.

Pacific Performance Insights

The Tigers have a +44 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.4 points per game. They're putting up 74.0 points per game, 83rd in college basketball, and are giving up 70.6 per outing to rank 300th in college basketball.

At home the Tigers are putting up 74.8 points per game, 3.5 more than they are averaging away (71.3).

In 2023-24 Pacific is conceding 22.2 fewer points per game at home (62.6) than away (84.8).

