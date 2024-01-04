Ryan Hartman will be among those in action Thursday when his Minnesota Wild play the Tampa Bay Lightning at Xcel Energy Center. Prop bets for Hartman are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ryan Hartman vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hartman Season Stats Insights

Hartman's plus-minus this season, in 13:40 per game on the ice, is +1.

In nine of 31 games this season, Hartman has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Hartman has a point in 13 of 31 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Hartman has an assist in five of 31 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Hartman's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Hartman going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.3%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hartman Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 135 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 31 Games 2 17 Points 1 11 Goals 0 6 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.