Polk County, IA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Polk County, Iowa, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Polk County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Earlham Senior High School at Des Moines Christian School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Urbandale, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.