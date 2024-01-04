How to Watch the Northern Iowa vs. Evansville Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
A pair of struggling squads meet when the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-9) host the Evansville Purple Aces (2-10) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The Panthers will aim to a nine-game losing streak against the Purple Aces, losers of three in a row.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!
Northern Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northern Iowa vs. Evansville Scoring Comparison
- The Purple Aces' 66.8 points per game are 12.5 fewer points than the 79.3 the Panthers allow to opponents.
- Evansville has put together a 1-2 record in games it scores more than 79.3 points.
- The Panthers score 62.1 points per game, 21.9 fewer points than the 84 the Purple Aces give up.
- The Panthers are making 36.3% of their shots from the field, 12.1% lower than the Purple Aces allow to opponents (48.4%).
- The Purple Aces make 35% of their shots from the field, just 12.4% less than the Panthers' defensive field-goal percentage.
Northern Iowa Leaders
- Maya McDermott: 13.9 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (17-for-47)
- Emerson Green: 7 PTS, 26.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (10-for-40)
- Grace Boffeli: 13.7 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)
- Shateah Wetering: 7.8 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)
- Rachael Heittola: 6.3 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28)
Northern Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|South Dakota State
|L 78-59
|McLeod Center
|12/20/2023
|@ Iowa State
|L 87-70
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|@ Missouri State
|L 54-52
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|1/4/2024
|Evansville
|-
|McLeod Center
|1/6/2024
|Indiana State
|-
|McLeod Center
|1/12/2024
|@ UIC
|-
|Credit Union 1 Arena
