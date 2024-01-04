A pair of struggling squads meet when the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-9) host the Evansville Purple Aces (2-10) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The Panthers will aim to a nine-game losing streak against the Purple Aces, losers of three in a row.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Northern Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa

McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Northern Iowa vs. Evansville Scoring Comparison

The Purple Aces' 66.8 points per game are 12.5 fewer points than the 79.3 the Panthers allow to opponents.

Evansville has put together a 1-2 record in games it scores more than 79.3 points.

The Panthers score 62.1 points per game, 21.9 fewer points than the 84 the Purple Aces give up.

The Panthers are making 36.3% of their shots from the field, 12.1% lower than the Purple Aces allow to opponents (48.4%).

The Purple Aces make 35% of their shots from the field, just 12.4% less than the Panthers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Northern Iowa Leaders

Maya McDermott: 13.9 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (17-for-47)

13.9 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (17-for-47) Emerson Green: 7 PTS, 26.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (10-for-40)

7 PTS, 26.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (10-for-40) Grace Boffeli: 13.7 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

13.7 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Shateah Wetering: 7.8 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

7.8 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18) Rachael Heittola: 6.3 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Iowa Schedule