Thursday's MVC schedule includes the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-8) versus the Evansville Purple Aces (2-9) at 7:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Northern Iowa vs. Evansville Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Thursday, January 4 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Northern Iowa Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Iowa Players to Watch

Maya McDermott: 13.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Grace Boffeli: 13.7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Emerson Green: 6.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Shateah Wetering: 7.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Rachael Heittola: 6.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Evansville Players to Watch

Kynidi Mason Striverson: 15.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Maggie Hartwig: 11.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Barbora Tomancova: 8.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Julia Palomo: 4.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

4.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Alana Striverson: 8.1 PTS, 1.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.