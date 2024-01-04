Thursday's contest that pits the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-9) against the Evansville Purple Aces (2-10) at McLeod Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 83-63 in favor of Northern Iowa, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on January 4.

The Panthers enter this game on the heels of a 54-52 loss to Missouri State on Saturday.

Northern Iowa vs. Evansville Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa

Northern Iowa vs. Evansville Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Iowa 83, Evansville 63

Other MVC Predictions

Northern Iowa Schedule Analysis

On November 6, the Panthers registered their signature win of the season, a 78-67 victory over the Green Bay Phoenix, who are a top 50 team (No. 29), according to our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Panthers are 1-4 (.200%) -- tied for the 22nd-most wins, but also tied for the eighth-most defeats.

Northern Iowa has three losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 15th-most in the nation.

Northern Iowa Leaders

Maya McDermott: 13.9 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (17-for-47)

13.9 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (17-for-47) Emerson Green: 7 PTS, 26.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (10-for-40)

7 PTS, 26.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (10-for-40) Grace Boffeli: 13.7 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

13.7 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Shateah Wetering: 7.8 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

7.8 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18) Rachael Heittola: 6.3 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28)

Northern Iowa Performance Insights

The Panthers have a -172 scoring differential, falling short by 17.2 points per game. They're putting up 62.1 points per game to rank 253rd in college basketball and are giving up 79.3 per outing to rank 349th in college basketball.

