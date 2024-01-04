When the Minnesota Wild play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Nic Petan light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Nic Petan score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Petan 2022-23 stats and insights

In one of 10 games last season, Petan scored -- and it was just the one goal.

Last season he did not face the Lightning.

Petan produced no points on the power play last season.

He took 0.7 shots per game, sinking 10.0% of them.

Lightning 2022-23 defensive stats

The Lightning ranked 14th in goals against, giving up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in league play.

The Lightning shut out opponents six times last season. They averaged 24.7 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

