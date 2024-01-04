How to Watch the Loyola Marymount vs. San Francisco Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Loyola Marymount Lions (5-7) take on the San Francisco Dons (4-9) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday in WCC play.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
Loyola Marymount Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Loyola Marymount vs. San Francisco Scoring Comparison
- The Dons put up an average of 67.2 points per game, only 2.9 more points than the 64.3 the Lions give up.
- San Francisco has put together a 4-5 record in games it scores more than 64.3 points.
- Loyola Marymount's record is 4-2 when it allows fewer than 67.2 points.
- The 64.2 points per game the Lions score are 6.3 fewer points than the Dons give up (70.5).
- Loyola Marymount is 2-1 when scoring more than 70.5 points.
- When San Francisco gives up fewer than 64.2 points, it is 2-3.
- This season the Lions are shooting 40.4% from the field, only 0.1% lower than the Dons give up.
- The Dons make 38.5% of their shots from the field, just 1.8% less than the Lions' defensive field-goal percentage.
Loyola Marymount Leaders
- Amaya Oliver: 9.7 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.3 BLK, 48 FG%
- Alexis Mark: 11.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 44.8 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)
- Soufia Inoussa: 6.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22)
- Nicole Rodriguez: 9.8 PTS, 34.6 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (23-for-67)
- Da'Ja Hamilton: 8.3 PTS, 43.7 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23)
San Francisco Leaders
Loyola Marymount Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ UCSB
|W 64-57
|Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
|12/21/2023
|@ CSU Northridge
|W 77-74
|Matadome
|12/30/2023
|@ Lamar
|L 61-58
|Montagne Center
|1/4/2024
|San Francisco
|-
|Gersten Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|@ Pepperdine
|-
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|1/11/2024
|@ Pacific
|-
|Alex G. Spanos Center
San Francisco Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Long Beach State
|L 81-79
|Walter Pyramid
|12/28/2023
|Columbia
|L 74-67
|War Memorial Gymnasium
|1/1/2024
|Brown
|W 75-70
|War Memorial Gymnasium
|1/4/2024
|@ Loyola Marymount
|-
|Gersten Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|Portland
|-
|War Memorial Gymnasium
|1/11/2024
|Pepperdine
|-
|War Memorial Gymnasium
