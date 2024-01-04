The Loyola Marymount Lions (5-7) take on the San Francisco Dons (4-9) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday in WCC play.

Loyola Marymount Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN+

Loyola Marymount vs. San Francisco Scoring Comparison

The Dons put up an average of 67.2 points per game, only 2.9 more points than the 64.3 the Lions give up.

San Francisco has put together a 4-5 record in games it scores more than 64.3 points.

Loyola Marymount's record is 4-2 when it allows fewer than 67.2 points.

The 64.2 points per game the Lions score are 6.3 fewer points than the Dons give up (70.5).

Loyola Marymount is 2-1 when scoring more than 70.5 points.

When San Francisco gives up fewer than 64.2 points, it is 2-3.

This season the Lions are shooting 40.4% from the field, only 0.1% lower than the Dons give up.

The Dons make 38.5% of their shots from the field, just 1.8% less than the Lions' defensive field-goal percentage.

Loyola Marymount Leaders

Amaya Oliver: 9.7 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.3 BLK, 48 FG%

9.7 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.3 BLK, 48 FG% Alexis Mark: 11.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 44.8 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)

11.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 44.8 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21) Soufia Inoussa: 6.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22)

6.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22) Nicole Rodriguez: 9.8 PTS, 34.6 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (23-for-67)

9.8 PTS, 34.6 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (23-for-67) Da'Ja Hamilton: 8.3 PTS, 43.7 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23)

San Francisco Leaders

Loyola Marymount Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/17/2023 @ UCSB W 64-57 Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center 12/21/2023 @ CSU Northridge W 77-74 Matadome 12/30/2023 @ Lamar L 61-58 Montagne Center 1/4/2024 San Francisco - Gersten Pavilion 1/6/2024 @ Pepperdine - Firestone Fieldhouse 1/11/2024 @ Pacific - Alex G. Spanos Center

San Francisco Schedule