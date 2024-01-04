Thursday's WCC slate includes the Loyola Marymount Lions (5-6) playing the San Francisco Dons (3-8) at 7:00 PM ET.

Loyola Marymount vs. San Francisco Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Thursday, January 4 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Loyola Marymount Players to Watch

Alexis Mark: 11.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Amaya Oliver: 9.5 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK

9.5 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK Soufia Inoussa: 5.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Nicole Rodriguez: 9.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Cynthia Ezeja: 7.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

San Francisco Players to Watch

Debora Dos Santos: 12.7 PTS, 10.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

12.7 PTS, 10.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.1 BLK Jasmine Gayles: 15.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Luana Leite: 8.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Cami Fulcher: 6.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Freja Werth: 7.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

