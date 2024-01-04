Thursday's contest between the Loyola Marymount Lions (5-7) and San Francisco Dons (4-9) going head-to-head at Gersten Pavilion has a projected final score of 69-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Loyola Marymount, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on January 4.

The Lions head into this matchup following a 61-58 loss to Lamar on Saturday.

Their last time out, the Lions lost 61-58 to Lamar on Saturday. The Dons came out on top in their most recent game 75-70 against Brown on Monday. Amaya Oliver recorded 12 points, 11 rebounds and three assists for the Lions. Jasmine Gayles scored 21 points in the Dons' win, leading the team.

Loyola Marymount vs. San Francisco Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

Loyola Marymount vs. San Francisco Score Prediction

Prediction: Loyola Marymount 69, San Francisco 66

Top 25 Predictions

Loyola Marymount Schedule Analysis

The Lions defeated the No. 178-ranked (according to our computer rankings) UCSB Gauchos, 64-57, on December 17, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Loyola Marymount is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 15th-most defeats.

Loyola Marymount 2023-24 Best Wins

64-57 on the road over UCSB (No. 178) on December 17

79-61 at home over Denver (No. 273) on November 30

77-74 on the road over CSU Northridge (No. 336) on December 21

San Francisco Schedule Analysis

The Dons' signature win this season came in a 75-70 victory over the Brown Bears on January 1.

San Francisco has tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (three).

San Francisco 2023-24 Best Wins

75-70 at home over Brown (No. 148) on January 1

75-59 at home over Yale (No. 257) on November 21

74-63 on the road over Portland State (No. 265) on December 16

Loyola Marymount Leaders

Oliver: 9.7 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.3 BLK, 48.0 FG%

9.7 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.3 BLK, 48.0 FG% Alexis Mark: 11.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 44.8 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)

11.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 44.8 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21) Soufia Inoussa: 6.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22)

6.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22) Nicole Rodriguez: 9.8 PTS, 34.6 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (23-for-67)

9.8 PTS, 34.6 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (23-for-67) Da'Ja Hamilton: 8.3 PTS, 43.7 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23)

San Francisco Leaders

Debora Dos Santos: 13.8 PTS, 10.1 REB, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK, 54.7 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)

13.8 PTS, 10.1 REB, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK, 54.7 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9) Gayles: 15.5 PTS, 30.3 FG%, 20.5 3PT% (17-for-83)

15.5 PTS, 30.3 FG%, 20.5 3PT% (17-for-83) Luana Leite: 7.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.4 FG%

7.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.4 FG% Freja Werth: 9.2 PTS, 36.9 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (25-for-72)

9.2 PTS, 36.9 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (25-for-72) Cami Fulcher: 6.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.9 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (15-for-36)

Loyola Marymount Performance Insights

The Lions have a -2 scoring differential, putting up 64.2 points per game (213th in college basketball) and giving up 64.3 (185th in college basketball).

The Lions put up 65.2 points per game at home, compared to 63.2 points per game in road games, a difference of 2.0 points per contest.

Loyola Marymount cedes 59.0 points per game at home this season, compared to 69.7 away from home.

San Francisco Performance Insights

The Dons put up 67.2 points per game (166th in college basketball) while allowing 70.5 per outing (298th in college basketball). They have a -44 scoring differential and have been outscored by 3.3 points per game.

At home the Dons are scoring 77.0 points per game, 12.5 more than they are averaging away (64.5).

San Francisco is allowing more points at home (73.0 per game) than away (72.7).

