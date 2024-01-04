Long Beach State vs. Cal Poly January 4 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's Big West schedule includes the Long Beach State Beach (5-5) against the Cal Poly Mustangs (4-6) at 10:00 PM ET.
Long Beach State vs. Cal Poly Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Long Beach State Players to Watch
- Savannah Tucker: 14.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Sydney Woodley: 10.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Casey Valenti-Paea: 8.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cheyenne Givens: 11.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Patricia Chung: 8.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
Cal Poly Players to Watch
- Natalia Ackerman: 10.9 PTS, 8.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Ania McNicholas: 6.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Annika Shah: 12.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Sydney Bourland: 5.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Sierra Lichtie: 7.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
