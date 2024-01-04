Thursday's Big West schedule includes the Long Beach State Beach (5-5) against the Cal Poly Mustangs (4-6) at 10:00 PM ET.

Long Beach State vs. Cal Poly Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Thursday, January 4 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Long Beach State Players to Watch

Savannah Tucker: 14.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Sydney Woodley: 10.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Casey Valenti-Paea: 8.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Cheyenne Givens: 11.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Patricia Chung: 8.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Cal Poly Players to Watch

Natalia Ackerman: 10.9 PTS, 8.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.9 BLK

10.9 PTS, 8.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.9 BLK Ania McNicholas: 6.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Annika Shah: 12.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Sydney Bourland: 5.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

5.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Sierra Lichtie: 7.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

