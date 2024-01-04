Thursday's game at Walter Pyramid has the Long Beach State Beach (6-6) matching up with the Cal Poly Mustangs (6-6) at 10:00 PM ET (on January 4). Our computer prediction projects a close 69-68 win for Long Beach State, so it should be a tight matchup.

In their last time out, the Beach won on Saturday 76-58 against CSU Northridge.

The Beach enter this game on the heels of a 76-58 win against CSU Northridge on Saturday. The Mustangs are coming off of a 57-54 victory against UC Davis in their last game on Saturday. Cheyenne Givens' team-leading 19 points paced the Beach in the victory. Natalia Ackerman totaled 17 points, 12 rebounds and one assist for the Mustangs.

Long Beach State vs. Cal Poly Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California

Long Beach State vs. Cal Poly Score Prediction

Prediction: Long Beach State 69, Cal Poly 68

Top 25 Predictions

Long Beach State Schedule Analysis

On December 15, the Beach picked up their signature win of the season, a 77-76 victory over the Colorado State Rams, a top 100 team (No. 84), according to our computer rankings.

Long Beach State 2023-24 Best Wins

77-76 at home over Colorado State (No. 84) on December 15

81-79 at home over San Francisco (No. 198) on December 19

79-57 at home over Nevada (No. 235) on November 12

68-53 on the road over Pepperdine (No. 288) on November 27

76-58 on the road over CSU Northridge (No. 336) on December 30

Cal Poly Schedule Analysis

Against the Idaho Vandals on November 8, the Mustangs notched their signature win of the season, a 65-55 road victory.

The Mustangs have tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (four).

Cal Poly 2023-24 Best Wins

65-55 on the road over Idaho (No. 146) on November 8

57-54 at home over UC Davis (No. 199) on December 30

84-59 at home over Fresno State (No. 221) on December 9

68-43 on the road over Seattle U (No. 325) on November 21

68-43 on the road over CSU Northridge (No. 336) on December 28

Long Beach State Leaders

Sydney Woodley: 11.3 PTS, 3.5 STL, 47.5 FG%

11.3 PTS, 3.5 STL, 47.5 FG% Savannah Tucker: 14.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.7 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (24-for-66)

14.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.7 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (24-for-66) Casey Valenti-Paea: 9.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 47.0 FG%, 51.9 3PT% (14-for-27)

9.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 47.0 FG%, 51.9 3PT% (14-for-27) Givens: 10.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 48.0 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (14-for-39)

10.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 48.0 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (14-for-39) Patricia Chung: 7.7 PTS, 33.7 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (13-for-42)

Cal Poly Leaders

Ackerman: 11.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.8 BLK, 55.8 FG%

11.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.8 BLK, 55.8 FG% Ania McNicholas: 6.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 29.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35)

6.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 29.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35) Annika Shah: 12.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.7 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (27-for-63)

12.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.7 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (27-for-63) Sydney Bourland: 5.6 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

5.6 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Sierra Lichtie: 8.5 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

Long Beach State Performance Insights

The Beach score 73.8 points per game (85th in college basketball) and give up 74.1 (328th in college basketball) for a -4 scoring differential overall.

The Beach are posting 77.6 points per game this year at home, which is 9.2 more points than they're averaging in away games (68.4).

Long Beach State cedes 73.7 points per game in home games this season, compared to 74.6 in away games.

Cal Poly Performance Insights

The Mustangs have a -28 scoring differential, falling short by 2.3 points per game. They're putting up 61.0 points per game, 261st in college basketball, and are allowing 63.3 per outing to rank 162nd in college basketball.

