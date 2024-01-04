The Tampa Bay Lightning (18-16-5) visit the Minnesota Wild (16-16-4), who have dropped three in a row, on Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI.

In the past 10 contests, the Wild have gone 6-4-0. They have scored 28 goals, while allowing their opponents to score 27. They have gone on the power play 31 times during that span, and have capitalized with six goals (19.4% of opportunities).

Before watching this matchup, here is our pick for which team will take home the victory in Thursday's hockey action.

Wild vs. Lightning Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this encounter expects a final tally of Wild 4, Lightning 3.

Moneyline Pick: Wild (+110)

Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average)

Spread Pick: Wild (+1.5)

Wild vs Lightning Additional Info

Wild Splits and Trends

The Wild (16-16-4 overall) have posted a record of 5-4-9 in games that have needed OT this season.

Minnesota has earned eight points (3-6-2) in its 11 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

In five games this season when the Wild finished a game with only one goal, they earned a total of three points (1-3-1).

When Minnesota has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned five points (2-5-1 record).

The Wild have scored at least three goals 22 times, earning 28 points from those matchups (13-7-2).

This season, Minnesota has recorded a lone power-play goal in 13 games and picked up 12 points with a record of 6-7-0.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Minnesota is 10-6-2 (22 points).

The Wild's opponents have had more shots in 18 games. The Wild finished 6-10-2 in those matchups (14 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 14th 3.23 Goals Scored 3 20th 27th 3.46 Goals Allowed 3.17 18th 21st 30.2 Shots 30.3 20th 19th 30.8 Shots Allowed 30.4 16th 3rd 29.84% Power Play % 18.18% 22nd 15th 80.36% Penalty Kill % 72.8% 30th

Wild vs. Lightning Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

