Lee County, IA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Lee County, Iowa, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Lee County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Keokuk High School at Palmyra High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Palmyra, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
