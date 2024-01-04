For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Minnesota Wild and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Jon Merrill a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jon Merrill score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2400 (Bet $10 to win $240.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Merrill stats and insights

  • In one of 26 games this season, Merrill scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Lightning.
  • Merrill has zero points on the power play.
  • Merrill's shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 0.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lightning defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Lightning are conceding 135 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.4 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Merrill recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 9:04 Away L 4-2
12/27/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:31 Home W 6-3
12/23/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:35 Home W 3-2
12/21/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:31 Home W 4-3 OT
12/19/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:54 Away W 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 12:19 Away L 4-3
12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:06 Home W 2-1 SO
12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:37 Home W 3-2 SO
12/10/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 7:50 Away W 3-0
12/8/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:36 Away L 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.