Will Jon Merrill Score a Goal Against the Lightning on January 4?
For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Minnesota Wild and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Jon Merrill a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jon Merrill score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2400 (Bet $10 to win $240.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Merrill stats and insights
- In one of 26 games this season, Merrill scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first game of the season against the Lightning.
- Merrill has zero points on the power play.
- Merrill's shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 0.4 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Lightning defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Lightning are conceding 135 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.
- So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.4 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Merrill recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|9:04
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|15:31
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/23/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|12:35
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|10:31
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/19/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|13:54
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|12:19
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|10:06
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|13:37
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|12/10/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|7:50
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/8/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|10:36
|Away
|L 4-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wild vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.