Will Jared Spurgeon Score a Goal Against the Lightning on January 4?
Can we expect Jared Spurgeon scoring a goal when the Minnesota Wild play the Tampa Bay Lightning at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Jared Spurgeon score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Spurgeon stats and insights
- Spurgeon is yet to score through 16 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season against the Lightning.
- Spurgeon has picked up three assists on the power play.
Lightning defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Lightning are conceding 135 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.4 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Spurgeon recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|20:15
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/31/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|25:26
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/30/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|25:31
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/10/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|27:20
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/8/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|28:33
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|23:56
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|24:14
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/3/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|18:56
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|18:28
|Away
|W 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|23:16
|Home
|W 3-1
Wild vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
