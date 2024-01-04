The Drake Bulldogs (8-4) battle the Indiana State Sycamores (5-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday in MVC play.

Drake Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Drake vs. Indiana State Scoring Comparison

  • The Sycamores put up 7.5 fewer points per game (66.3) than the Bulldogs give up to opponents (73.8).
  • Drake is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 66.3 points.
  • The 82.6 points per game the Bulldogs put up are 13.8 more points than the Sycamores give up (68.8).
  • Drake is 8-3 when scoring more than 68.8 points.
  • When Indiana State gives up fewer than 82.6 points, it is 5-5.
  • The Bulldogs are making 49.5% of their shots from the field, 9.7% higher than the Sycamores concede to opponents (39.8%).
  • The Sycamores make 38.3% of their shots from the field, four% lower than the Bulldogs' defensive field-goal percentage.

Drake Leaders

  • Katie Dinnebier: 19.8 PTS, 5.3 AST, 2.7 STL, 57.3 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (18-for-41)
  • Anna Miller: 11.8 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 2.3 BLK, 50 FG%, 11.5 3PT% (3-for-26)
  • Grace Berg: 17.1 PTS, 53.4 FG%, 42.5 3PT% (17-for-40)
  • Taylor McAulay: 11.3 PTS, 2 STL, 49.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (16-for-48)
  • Courtney Becker: 7 PTS, 58.3 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

Drake Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 Creighton L 89-78 Knapp Center
12/21/2023 @ North Dakota W 108-60 Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
12/30/2023 @ Southern Illinois W 78-59 Banterra Center
1/4/2024 Indiana State - Knapp Center
1/6/2024 Evansville - Knapp Center
1/12/2024 @ Valparaiso - Athletics-Recreation Center

