How to Watch the Drake vs. Indiana State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Drake Bulldogs (8-4) battle the Indiana State Sycamores (5-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday in MVC play.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Drake Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other MVC Games
- Evansville vs Northern Iowa
- Bradley vs Murray State
- UIC vs Southern Illinois
- Illinois State vs Belmont
- Valparaiso vs Missouri State
Drake vs. Indiana State Scoring Comparison
- The Sycamores put up 7.5 fewer points per game (66.3) than the Bulldogs give up to opponents (73.8).
- Drake is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 66.3 points.
- The 82.6 points per game the Bulldogs put up are 13.8 more points than the Sycamores give up (68.8).
- Drake is 8-3 when scoring more than 68.8 points.
- When Indiana State gives up fewer than 82.6 points, it is 5-5.
- The Bulldogs are making 49.5% of their shots from the field, 9.7% higher than the Sycamores concede to opponents (39.8%).
- The Sycamores make 38.3% of their shots from the field, four% lower than the Bulldogs' defensive field-goal percentage.
Drake Leaders
- Katie Dinnebier: 19.8 PTS, 5.3 AST, 2.7 STL, 57.3 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (18-for-41)
- Anna Miller: 11.8 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 2.3 BLK, 50 FG%, 11.5 3PT% (3-for-26)
- Grace Berg: 17.1 PTS, 53.4 FG%, 42.5 3PT% (17-for-40)
- Taylor McAulay: 11.3 PTS, 2 STL, 49.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (16-for-48)
- Courtney Becker: 7 PTS, 58.3 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Drake Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|Creighton
|L 89-78
|Knapp Center
|12/21/2023
|@ North Dakota
|W 108-60
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Southern Illinois
|W 78-59
|Banterra Center
|1/4/2024
|Indiana State
|-
|Knapp Center
|1/6/2024
|Evansville
|-
|Knapp Center
|1/12/2024
|@ Valparaiso
|-
|Athletics-Recreation Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.