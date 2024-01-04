Thursday's game at Knapp Center has the Drake Bulldogs (8-4) taking on the Indiana State Sycamores (5-6) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 84-61 victory, as our model heavily favors Drake.

The Bulldogs enter this contest after a 78-59 victory over Southern Illinois on Saturday.

Drake vs. Indiana State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Drake vs. Indiana State Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 84, Indiana State 61

Other MVC Predictions

Drake Schedule Analysis

Against the Iowa State Cyclones, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Bulldogs notched their best win of the season on November 12, an 85-73 home victory.

The Bulldogs have three losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 41st-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Bulldogs are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the third-most wins.

Drake 2023-24 Best Wins

85-73 at home over Iowa State (No. 44) on November 12

72-56 at home over Maine (No. 134) on November 26

77-66 at home over North Dakota State (No. 140) on December 8

77-66 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 147) on November 24

78-59 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 157) on December 30

Drake Leaders

Katie Dinnebier: 19.8 PTS, 5.3 AST, 2.7 STL, 57.3 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (18-for-41)

19.8 PTS, 5.3 AST, 2.7 STL, 57.3 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (18-for-41) Anna Miller: 11.8 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 2.3 BLK, 50 FG%, 11.5 3PT% (3-for-26)

11.8 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 2.3 BLK, 50 FG%, 11.5 3PT% (3-for-26) Grace Berg: 17.1 PTS, 53.4 FG%, 42.5 3PT% (17-for-40)

17.1 PTS, 53.4 FG%, 42.5 3PT% (17-for-40) Taylor McAulay: 11.3 PTS, 2 STL, 49.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (16-for-48)

11.3 PTS, 2 STL, 49.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (16-for-48) Courtney Becker: 7 PTS, 58.3 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

Drake Performance Insights

The Bulldogs outscore opponents by 8.8 points per game (scoring 82.6 points per game to rank 20th in college basketball while giving up 73.8 per contest to rank 326th in college basketball) and have a +106 scoring differential overall.

The Bulldogs are putting up 78.4 points per game this year at home, which is 10 fewer points than they're averaging in road games (88.4).

Drake is giving up 70.4 points per game this season at home, which is eight fewer points than it is allowing in away games (78.4).

