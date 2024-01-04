Dickinson County, IA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball games in Dickinson County, Iowa today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dickinson County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Harris-Lake Park High School at George-Little Rock High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 4
- Location: George, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Emmetsburg High School at Okoboji High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Milford, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.