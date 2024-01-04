Can we count on Dakota Mermis lighting the lamp when the Minnesota Wild take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Dakota Mermis score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Mermis stats and insights

In two of 20 games this season, Mermis has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Lightning.

Mermis has no points on the power play.

Mermis' shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 135 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.4 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Mermis recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Flames 0 0 0 13:33 Home L 3-1 12/31/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:20 Home L 3-2 12/27/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 16:35 Home W 6-3 12/23/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:30 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:01 Home W 4-3 OT 12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:04 Home W 3-2 SO 12/8/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:37 Away L 4-3 11/12/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:54 Home L 8-3 11/10/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:36 Away L 3-2 11/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:31 Away L 4-1

Wild vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

