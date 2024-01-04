The UC Irvine Anteaters (6-4) meet a fellow Big West team, the CSU Fullerton Titans (4-6), on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Titan Gym. The game will begin at 10:00 PM ET.

CSU Fullerton vs. UC Irvine Game Information

CSU Fullerton Players to Watch

  • Gabi Vidmar: 12.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Ashlee Lewis: 9.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Hope Hassmann: 11.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Aixchel Hernandez: 3.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Eva Levingston: 3.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

UC Irvine Players to Watch

  • Deja Lee: 11.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Nikki Tom: 7.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Nevaeh Parkinson: 9.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Diaba Konate: 7.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Nevaeh Dean: 4.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

