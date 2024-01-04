Thursday's game between the UC Irvine Anteaters (8-4) and CSU Fullerton Titans (5-7) squaring off at Titan Gym has a projected final score of 63-58 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Anteaters, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 10:00 PM ET on January 4.

In their last time out, the Titans lost 59-49 to Hawaii on Saturday.

The Titans are coming off of a 59-49 loss to Hawaii in their last game on Saturday. In their last game on Saturday, the Anteaters earned a 71-48 win against CSU Bakersfield. Fujika Nimmo scored a team-leading 17 points for the Titans in the loss. Deja Lee scored a team-leading 22 points for the Anteaters in the victory.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

CSU Fullerton vs. UC Irvine Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Titan Gym in Fullerton, California

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

CSU Fullerton vs. UC Irvine Score Prediction

Prediction: UC Irvine 63, CSU Fullerton 58

Top 25 Predictions

CSU Fullerton Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their best win this season, the Titans defeated the Long Beach State Beach on the road on December 28 by a score of 67-61.

CSU Fullerton has tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (two).

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Titans are 3-4 (.429%) -- tied for the 38th-most victories, but also tied for the 23rd-most defeats.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

CSU Fullerton 2023-24 Best Wins

67-61 on the road over Long Beach State (No. 139) on December 28

54-48 over San Francisco (No. 198) on November 19

77-68 on the road over Fresno State (No. 221) on December 6

71-64 at home over San Jose State (No. 224) on November 29

61-51 on the road over Sacramento State (No. 341) on November 12

UC Irvine Schedule Analysis

The Anteaters' signature victory of the season came against the Eastern Washington Eagles, a top 100 team (No. 63), according to our computer rankings. The Anteaters registered the 71-63 home win on November 20.

UC Irvine 2023-24 Best Wins

71-63 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 63) on November 20

66-60 on the road over Pacific (No. 161) on November 25

74-63 over St. Thomas (No. 192) on November 24

61-55 on the road over New Mexico State (No. 195) on December 5

67-52 on the road over UC Riverside (No. 238) on December 28

CSU Fullerton Leaders

Gabi Vidmar: 12.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.6 FG%, 35.2 3PT% (25-for-71)

12.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.6 FG%, 35.2 3PT% (25-for-71) Ashlee Lewis: 9.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.6 BLK, 45.4 FG%

9.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.6 BLK, 45.4 FG% Hope Hassmann: 11.4 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33)

11.4 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33) Eva Levingston: 3.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.5 FG%

3.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.5 FG% Kathryn Neff: 4.3 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (11-for-39)

UC Irvine Leaders

Lee: 12.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.7 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (19-for-61)

12.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.7 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (19-for-61) Nikki Tom: 7.9 PTS, 2.3 STL, 28.3 FG%, 23.4 3PT% (15-for-64)

7.9 PTS, 2.3 STL, 28.3 FG%, 23.4 3PT% (15-for-64) Diaba Konate: 8.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 36.0 FG%

8.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 36.0 FG% Nevaeh Parkinson: 8.8 PTS, 60.6 FG%

8.8 PTS, 60.6 FG% Nevaeh Dean: 4.6 PTS, 48.0 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (4-for-6)

CSU Fullerton Performance Insights

The Titans average 59.0 points per game (290th in college basketball) while allowing 65.6 per outing (213th in college basketball). They have a -79 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 6.6 points per game.

The Titans are posting 58.0 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 4.3 fewer points than they're averaging in away games (62.3).

CSU Fullerton allows 66.0 points per game at home this year, compared to 69.8 in road games.

UC Irvine Performance Insights

The Anteaters' +71 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 62.2 points per game (252nd in college basketball) while allowing 56.3 per outing (51st in college basketball).

At home the Anteaters are scoring 66.5 points per game, 9.3 more than they are averaging away (57.2).

At home UC Irvine is giving up 50.3 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than it is away (57.0).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.