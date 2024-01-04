For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Minnesota Wild and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Connor Dewar a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Connor Dewar score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Dewar stats and insights

  • Dewar has scored in four of 36 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Lightning.
  • Dewar has zero points on the power play.
  • Dewar averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.1%.

Lightning defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Lightning are giving up 135 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times while averaging 18.4 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Dewar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Flames 0 0 0 9:21 Home L 3-1
12/31/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:18 Home L 3-2
12/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 10:27 Away L 4-2
12/27/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:36 Home W 6-3
12/23/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:46 Home W 3-2
12/21/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:09 Home W 4-3 OT
12/19/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 9:01 Away W 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 9:45 Away L 4-3
12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:25 Home W 2-1 SO
12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:14 Home W 3-2 SO

Wild vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

