The Cal Baptist Lancers (10-1) play the Utah Valley Wolverines (5-6) in a matchup of WAC teams at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Cal Baptist vs. Utah Valley Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Thursday, January 4 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Cal Baptist Players to Watch

Chloe Webb: 19.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

19.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Grace Schmidt: 12.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Anaiyah Tu'ua: 6.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Kinsley Barrington: 7.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Khloe Lemon: 9.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Utah Valley Players to Watch

Kylee Mabry: 7.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Ally Criddle: 7.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Tessa Chaney: 5.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK

5.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK Eleyana Tafisi: 5.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

5.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Liana Kaitu'u: 7.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

