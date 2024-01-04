Cal Baptist vs. Utah Valley January 4 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Cal Baptist Lancers (10-1) play the Utah Valley Wolverines (5-6) in a matchup of WAC teams at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday.
Cal Baptist vs. Utah Valley Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
Cal Baptist Players to Watch
- Chloe Webb: 19.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Grace Schmidt: 12.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Anaiyah Tu'ua: 6.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Kinsley Barrington: 7.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Khloe Lemon: 9.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
Utah Valley Players to Watch
- Kylee Mabry: 7.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ally Criddle: 7.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tessa Chaney: 5.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Eleyana Tafisi: 5.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Liana Kaitu'u: 7.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
