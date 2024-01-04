Thursday's contest between the Cal Baptist Lancers (10-1) and the Utah Valley Wolverines (5-6) at CBU Events Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-57 and heavily favors Cal Baptist to come out on top. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on January 4.

The Lancers enter this game on the heels of an 83-62 win against Texas Southern on Wednesday.

The Lancers are coming off of an 83-62 win over Texas Southern in their last game on Wednesday. The Wolverines are coming off of a 73-69 win over Sam Houston in their last game on Thursday. Chloe Webb's team-high 18 points led the Lancers in the win. Jenna Dick scored a team-high 14 points for the Wolverines in the victory.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Cal Baptist vs. Utah Valley Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: CBU Events Center in Riverside, California

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Cal Baptist vs. Utah Valley Score Prediction

Prediction: Cal Baptist 72, Utah Valley 57

Top 25 Predictions

Cal Baptist Schedule Analysis

The Lancers registered their signature win of the season on November 22, when they secured a 71-66 victory over the Portland Pilots, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 96) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Lancers are 4-1 (.800%) -- tied for the 11th-most victories.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Cal Baptist 2023-24 Best Wins

71-66 at home over Portland (No. 96) on November 22

76-68 on the road over San Diego State (No. 120) on November 10

82-71 at home over Long Beach State (No. 139) on November 15

73-68 at home over CSU Fullerton (No. 202) on December 16

78-69 on the road over Utah Tech (No. 211) on December 6

Utah Valley Schedule Analysis

The Wolverines beat the Idaho Vandals in a 66-59 win on November 25. It was their best victory of the season.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Lancers are 4-1 (.800%) -- tied for the 11th-most wins.

Utah Valley 2023-24 Best Wins

66-59 on the road over Idaho (No. 146) on November 25

56-55 at home over Weber State (No. 290) on November 6

73-69 at home over Sam Houston (No. 292) on December 21

68-38 at home over Utah State (No. 332) on December 9

Cal Baptist Leaders

Webb: 19.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.8 STL, 45.0 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (23-for-67)

19.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.8 STL, 45.0 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (23-for-67) Grace Schmidt: 12.1 PTS, 50.0 FG%

12.1 PTS, 50.0 FG% Anaiyah Tu'ua: 6.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.6 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25)

6.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.6 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25) Kinsley Barrington: 7.5 PTS, 34.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (8-for-36)

7.5 PTS, 34.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (8-for-36) Khloe Lemon: 9.3 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (16-for-51)

Utah Valley Leaders

Kylee Mabry: 7.6 PTS, 2.6 STL, 40.0 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)

7.6 PTS, 2.6 STL, 40.0 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21) Ally Criddle: 7.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)

7.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28) Tessa Chaney: 5.3 PTS, 50.0 FG%

5.3 PTS, 50.0 FG% Eleyana Tafisi: 5.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

5.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Liana Kaitu'u: 7.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.3 FG%, 75.0 3PT% (3-for-4)

Cal Baptist Performance Insights

The Lancers outscore opponents by 6.0 points per game (scoring 73.4 points per game to rank 91st in college basketball while allowing 67.4 per outing to rank 250th in college basketball) and have a +66 scoring differential overall.

The Lancers score 79.0 points per game in home games, compared to 70.1 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.9 points per contest.

In home games, Cal Baptist is giving up 8.9 more points per game (73.0) than in away games (64.1).

Utah Valley Performance Insights

The Wolverines have a -6 scoring differential, putting up 58.3 points per game (302nd in college basketball) and allowing 58.8 (76th in college basketball).

At home the Wolverines are scoring 66.4 points per game, 14.9 more than they are averaging away (51.5).

Utah Valley is giving up fewer points at home (55.4 per game) than away (61.7).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.