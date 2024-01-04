Cal Baptist vs. Utah Valley Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 4
Thursday's contest between the Cal Baptist Lancers (10-1) and the Utah Valley Wolverines (5-6) at CBU Events Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-57 and heavily favors Cal Baptist to come out on top. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on January 4.
The Lancers enter this game on the heels of an 83-62 win against Texas Southern on Wednesday.
The Lancers are coming off of an 83-62 win over Texas Southern in their last game on Wednesday. The Wolverines are coming off of a 73-69 win over Sam Houston in their last game on Thursday. Chloe Webb's team-high 18 points led the Lancers in the win. Jenna Dick scored a team-high 14 points for the Wolverines in the victory.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Cal Baptist vs. Utah Valley Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: CBU Events Center in Riverside, California
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Cal Baptist vs. Utah Valley Score Prediction
- Prediction: Cal Baptist 72, Utah Valley 57
Top 25 Predictions
Cal Baptist Schedule Analysis
- The Lancers registered their signature win of the season on November 22, when they secured a 71-66 victory over the Portland Pilots, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 96) in our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Lancers are 4-1 (.800%) -- tied for the 11th-most victories.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Cal Baptist 2023-24 Best Wins
- 71-66 at home over Portland (No. 96) on November 22
- 76-68 on the road over San Diego State (No. 120) on November 10
- 82-71 at home over Long Beach State (No. 139) on November 15
- 73-68 at home over CSU Fullerton (No. 202) on December 16
- 78-69 on the road over Utah Tech (No. 211) on December 6
Utah Valley Schedule Analysis
- The Wolverines beat the Idaho Vandals in a 66-59 win on November 25. It was their best victory of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Lancers are 4-1 (.800%) -- tied for the 11th-most wins.
Utah Valley 2023-24 Best Wins
- 66-59 on the road over Idaho (No. 146) on November 25
- 56-55 at home over Weber State (No. 290) on November 6
- 73-69 at home over Sam Houston (No. 292) on December 21
- 68-38 at home over Utah State (No. 332) on December 9
Cal Baptist Leaders
- Webb: 19.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.8 STL, 45.0 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (23-for-67)
- Grace Schmidt: 12.1 PTS, 50.0 FG%
- Anaiyah Tu'ua: 6.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.6 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25)
- Kinsley Barrington: 7.5 PTS, 34.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (8-for-36)
- Khloe Lemon: 9.3 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (16-for-51)
Utah Valley Leaders
- Kylee Mabry: 7.6 PTS, 2.6 STL, 40.0 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)
- Ally Criddle: 7.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)
- Tessa Chaney: 5.3 PTS, 50.0 FG%
- Eleyana Tafisi: 5.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)
- Liana Kaitu'u: 7.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.3 FG%, 75.0 3PT% (3-for-4)
Cal Baptist Performance Insights
- The Lancers outscore opponents by 6.0 points per game (scoring 73.4 points per game to rank 91st in college basketball while allowing 67.4 per outing to rank 250th in college basketball) and have a +66 scoring differential overall.
- The Lancers score 79.0 points per game in home games, compared to 70.1 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.9 points per contest.
- In home games, Cal Baptist is giving up 8.9 more points per game (73.0) than in away games (64.1).
Utah Valley Performance Insights
- The Wolverines have a -6 scoring differential, putting up 58.3 points per game (302nd in college basketball) and allowing 58.8 (76th in college basketball).
- At home the Wolverines are scoring 66.4 points per game, 14.9 more than they are averaging away (51.5).
- Utah Valley is giving up fewer points at home (55.4 per game) than away (61.7).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.