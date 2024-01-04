The Minnesota Wild's upcoming game against the Tampa Bay Lightning is set for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Alex Goligoski score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Alex Goligoski score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Goligoski stats and insights

  • Goligoski is yet to score through 19 games this season.
  • He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lightning defensive stats

  • The Lightning have conceded 135 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.4 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Goligoski recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Flames 0 0 0 15:04 Home L 3-1
12/31/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:24 Home L 3-2
12/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:43 Away L 4-2
12/27/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:37 Home W 6-3
12/23/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 18:10 Home W 3-2
12/21/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:17 Home W 4-3 OT
12/19/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 17:33 Away W 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:14 Away L 4-3
12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:12 Home W 2-1 SO
12/14/2023 Flames 1 0 1 15:17 Home W 3-2 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.