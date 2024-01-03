The Villanova Wildcats (9-4, 2-0 Big East) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Xavier Musketeers (7-6, 1-1 Big East) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion as 8.5-point favorites. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The over/under is set at 141.5 in the matchup.

Villanova vs. Xavier Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania Venue: The William B. Finneran Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Villanova -8.5 141.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Villanova vs Xavier Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Wildcats have put together a 6-5-0 record against the spread.

Villanova has a record of 1-3 when it's favored by -400 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 80% chance of a victory for the Wildcats.

So far this season, Xavier has put together a 6-5-0 record against the spread.

The Musketeers have played as an underdog of +320 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Xavier has an implied victory probability of 23.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Villanova vs. Xavier Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Villanova 5 45.5% 73.6 148.9 63.5 133 136.4 Xavier 7 63.6% 75.3 148.9 69.5 133 149.3

Additional Villanova vs Xavier Insights & Trends

The 73.6 points per game the Wildcats score are just 4.1 more points than the Musketeers give up (69.5).

Villanova has a 3-3 record against the spread and a 6-2 record overall when putting up more than 69.5 points.

The Musketeers score 11.8 more points per game (75.3) than the Wildcats allow their opponents to score (63.5).

Xavier has put together a 5-5 ATS record and a 7-5 overall record in games it scores more than 63.5 points.

Villanova vs. Xavier Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Villanova 6-5-0 2-4 4-7-0 Xavier 6-5-0 2-0 5-6-0

Villanova vs. Xavier Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Villanova Xavier 10-4 Home Record 15-2 5-9 Away Record 7-4 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-4-0 70.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.6 66.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 80.5 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 12-3-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

