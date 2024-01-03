How to Watch the Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The New Orleans Pelicans (20-14) will look to continue a three-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-8) on January 3, 2024 at Target Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Timberwolves and Pelicans, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Timberwolves vs Pelicans Additional Info
Timberwolves Stats Insights
- The Timberwolves make 48.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Pelicans have allowed to their opponents (46%).
- Minnesota has a 19-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46% from the field.
- The Timberwolves are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank 10th.
- The Timberwolves put up only 0.9 more points per game (113) than the Pelicans allow (112.1).
- Minnesota has a 14-3 record when scoring more than 112.1 points.
Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison
- The Timberwolves are posting 113 points per game this season at home, which is 0.1 fewer points than they're averaging in away games (113.1).
- Defensively Minnesota has been better in home games this year, giving up 102 points per game, compared to 112.4 in away games.
- In terms of three-point shooting, the Timberwolves have played better at home this season, draining 12.7 three-pointers per game with a 39% three-point percentage, compared to 11.5 threes per game and a 37.5% three-point percentage in away games.
Timberwolves Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jaylen Clark
|Out
|Achilles
