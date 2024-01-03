The New Orleans Pelicans (20-14) will look to continue a three-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-8) on January 3, 2024 at Target Center.

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Timberwolves vs Pelicans Additional Info

Timberwolves Stats Insights

The Timberwolves make 48.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Pelicans have allowed to their opponents (46%).

Minnesota has a 19-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46% from the field.

The Timberwolves are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank 10th.

The Timberwolves put up only 0.9 more points per game (113) than the Pelicans allow (112.1).

Minnesota has a 14-3 record when scoring more than 112.1 points.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

The Timberwolves are posting 113 points per game this season at home, which is 0.1 fewer points than they're averaging in away games (113.1).

Defensively Minnesota has been better in home games this year, giving up 102 points per game, compared to 112.4 in away games.

In terms of three-point shooting, the Timberwolves have played better at home this season, draining 12.7 three-pointers per game with a 39% three-point percentage, compared to 11.5 threes per game and a 37.5% three-point percentage in away games.

Timberwolves Injuries