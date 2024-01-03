Wednesday's Big East schedule includes the Seton Hall Pirates (9-3) meeting the Villanova Wildcats (6-5) at 7:00 PM ET.

Seton Hall vs. Villanova Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Seton Hall Players to Watch

Azana Baines: 15.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Micah Gray: 14.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Amari Wright: 6.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 6.2 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 6.2 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.3 BLK A'Jah Davis: 6.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Kaelynn Satterfield: 8.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Villanova Players to Watch

Lucy Olsen: 23.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

23.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Christina Dalce: 10.3 PTS, 11.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.0 BLK

10.3 PTS, 11.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.0 BLK Bella Runyan: 6.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

6.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Maddie Burke: 6.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

6.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Maddie Webber: 8.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

