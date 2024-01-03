Wednesday's game features the Seton Hall Pirates (9-4) and the Villanova Wildcats (8-5) facing off at Walsh Gymnasium (on January 3) at 7:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 65-60 victory for Seton Hall.

The Pirates head into this contest on the heels of a 51-46 loss to Providence on Saturday.

Their last time out, the Pirates lost 51-46 to Providence on Saturday. The Wildcats are coming off of an 86-45 win over Xavier in their most recent outing on Saturday. Azana Baines totaled 15 points, seven rebounds and zero assists for the Pirates. In the Wildcats' win, Lucy Olsen led the way with 31 points (adding nine rebounds and three assists).

Seton Hall vs. Villanova Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Walsh Gymnasium in South Orange, New Jersey

Seton Hall vs. Villanova Score Prediction

Prediction: Seton Hall 65, Villanova 60

Seton Hall Schedule Analysis

The Pirates notched their best win of the season on December 16 by registering an 84-54 victory over the UNLV Rebels, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.

The Pirates have one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 23rd-most in Division I. But they also have three Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 39th-most.

Seton Hall has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (two).

Seton Hall 2023-24 Best Wins

84-54 at home over UNLV (No. 27) on December 16

68-57 over East Carolina (No. 81) on November 22

57-49 on the road over Georgetown (No. 84) on December 20

82-63 at home over Rutgers (No. 151) on November 15

78-54 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 214) on December 2

Villanova Schedule Analysis

Against the Richmond Spiders, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Wildcats picked up their best win of the season on November 30, a 67-57 home victory.

The Wildcats have tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (three).

Villanova has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (two), but also has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 2 losses (two).

Villanova 2023-24 Best Wins

67-57 at home over Richmond (No. 58) on November 30

64-42 on the road over Portland (No. 96) on November 10

90-62 at home over Temple (No. 118) on November 19

74-65 on the road over Wake Forest (No. 150) on November 26

63-53 at home over Holy Cross (No. 165) on November 21

Seton Hall Leaders

Baines: 15.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.1 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

15.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.1 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27) Micah Gray: 14.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.6 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (32-for-95)

14.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.6 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (32-for-95) Amari Wright: 5.9 PTS, 6.0 AST, 2.8 STL, 48.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)

5.9 PTS, 6.0 AST, 2.8 STL, 48.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12) A'Jah Davis: 6.3 PTS, 54.5 FG%

6.3 PTS, 54.5 FG% Kaelynn Satterfield: 8.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 62.1 FG%

Villanova Leaders

Olsen: 24.0 PTS, 2.0 STL, 44.4 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (23-for-73)

24.0 PTS, 2.0 STL, 44.4 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (23-for-73) Christina Dalce: 10.5 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.8 BLK, 44.7 FG%

10.5 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.8 BLK, 44.7 FG% Bella Runyan: 6.5 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

6.5 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30) Maddie Burke: 6.4 PTS, 33.0 FG%, 27.9 3PT% (17-for-61)

6.4 PTS, 33.0 FG%, 27.9 3PT% (17-for-61) Zanai Jones: 5.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 32.4 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28)

Seton Hall Performance Insights

The Pirates outscore opponents by 15.8 points per game (scoring 68.7 points per game to rank 140th in college basketball while giving up 52.9 per contest to rank 16th in college basketball) and have a +205 scoring differential overall.

Villanova Performance Insights

The Wildcats' +117 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 68.3 points per game (147th in college basketball) while allowing 59.3 per outing (86th in college basketball).

The Wildcats average 72.0 points per game at home, and 65.1 on the road.

In 2023-24 Villanova is allowing 4.9 fewer points per game at home (56.7) than on the road (61.6).

