San Jose State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California
  • TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

San Jose State vs. Fresno State Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulldogs score an average of 67.8 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 59.7 the Spartans allow.
  • When it scores more than 59.7 points, Fresno State is 7-4.
  • San Jose State is 5-3 when it allows fewer than 67.8 points.
  • The Spartans score 62.8 points per game, just 2.1 more points than the 60.7 the Bulldogs give up.
  • San Jose State is 5-1 when scoring more than 60.7 points.
  • Fresno State is 7-1 when giving up fewer than 62.8 points.
  • This season the Spartans are shooting 41.8% from the field, only 1.3% lower than the Bulldogs give up.
  • The Bulldogs shoot 42.1% from the field, just 4.6% higher than the Spartans allow.

San Jose State Leaders

  • Mia Jacobs: 13.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.5 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (23-for-64)
  • Taija Sta. Maria: 8.7 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (8-for-34)
  • Keely Brown: 10.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (15-for-35)
  • Sydney Dethman: 8.6 PTS, 51.5 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)
  • Kylee Fox: 7.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.9 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (21-for-56)

Fresno State Leaders

San Jose State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 @ Hawaii L 73-47 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/18/2023 @ CSU Northridge W 70-53 Matadome
12/29/2023 @ Saint Mary's (CA) L 70-52 University Credit Union Pavilion
1/3/2024 Fresno State - Provident Credit Union Event Center
1/6/2024 @ Utah State - Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
1/10/2024 @ UNLV - Cox Pavilion

Fresno State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Sacramento State W 68-47 Save Mart Center
12/20/2023 Arizona State L 80-76 Footprint Center
12/30/2023 Air Force W 59-49 Save Mart Center
1/3/2024 @ San Jose State - Provident Credit Union Event Center
1/7/2024 @ San Diego State - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
1/10/2024 Colorado State - Save Mart Center

