How to Watch the San Jose State vs. Fresno State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Jose State Spartans (5-7) will host the Fresno State Bulldogs (8-6) after winning three straight home games. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
San Jose State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California
- TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
San Jose State vs. Fresno State Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs score an average of 67.8 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 59.7 the Spartans allow.
- When it scores more than 59.7 points, Fresno State is 7-4.
- San Jose State is 5-3 when it allows fewer than 67.8 points.
- The Spartans score 62.8 points per game, just 2.1 more points than the 60.7 the Bulldogs give up.
- San Jose State is 5-1 when scoring more than 60.7 points.
- Fresno State is 7-1 when giving up fewer than 62.8 points.
- This season the Spartans are shooting 41.8% from the field, only 1.3% lower than the Bulldogs give up.
- The Bulldogs shoot 42.1% from the field, just 4.6% higher than the Spartans allow.
San Jose State Leaders
- Mia Jacobs: 13.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.5 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (23-for-64)
- Taija Sta. Maria: 8.7 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (8-for-34)
- Keely Brown: 10.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (15-for-35)
- Sydney Dethman: 8.6 PTS, 51.5 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)
- Kylee Fox: 7.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.9 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (21-for-56)
Fresno State Leaders
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
San Jose State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Hawaii
|L 73-47
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/18/2023
|@ CSU Northridge
|W 70-53
|Matadome
|12/29/2023
|@ Saint Mary's (CA)
|L 70-52
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|1/3/2024
|Fresno State
|-
|Provident Credit Union Event Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Utah State
|-
|Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
|1/10/2024
|@ UNLV
|-
|Cox Pavilion
Fresno State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Sacramento State
|W 68-47
|Save Mart Center
|12/20/2023
|Arizona State
|L 80-76
|Footprint Center
|12/30/2023
|Air Force
|W 59-49
|Save Mart Center
|1/3/2024
|@ San Jose State
|-
|Provident Credit Union Event Center
|1/7/2024
|@ San Diego State
|-
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|1/10/2024
|Colorado State
|-
|Save Mart Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.