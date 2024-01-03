The San Jose State Spartans (5-7) will host the Fresno State Bulldogs (8-6) after winning three straight home games. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

San Jose State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California

Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

San Jose State vs. Fresno State Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs score an average of 67.8 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 59.7 the Spartans allow.

When it scores more than 59.7 points, Fresno State is 7-4.

San Jose State is 5-3 when it allows fewer than 67.8 points.

The Spartans score 62.8 points per game, just 2.1 more points than the 60.7 the Bulldogs give up.

San Jose State is 5-1 when scoring more than 60.7 points.

Fresno State is 7-1 when giving up fewer than 62.8 points.

This season the Spartans are shooting 41.8% from the field, only 1.3% lower than the Bulldogs give up.

The Bulldogs shoot 42.1% from the field, just 4.6% higher than the Spartans allow.

San Jose State Leaders

Mia Jacobs: 13.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.5 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (23-for-64)

13.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.5 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (23-for-64) Taija Sta. Maria: 8.7 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (8-for-34)

8.7 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (8-for-34) Keely Brown: 10.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (15-for-35)

10.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (15-for-35) Sydney Dethman: 8.6 PTS, 51.5 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)

8.6 PTS, 51.5 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17) Kylee Fox: 7.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.9 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (21-for-56)

Fresno State Leaders

San Jose State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/3/2023 @ Hawaii L 73-47 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 12/18/2023 @ CSU Northridge W 70-53 Matadome 12/29/2023 @ Saint Mary's (CA) L 70-52 University Credit Union Pavilion 1/3/2024 Fresno State - Provident Credit Union Event Center 1/6/2024 @ Utah State - Dee Glen Smith Spectrum 1/10/2024 @ UNLV - Cox Pavilion

Fresno State Schedule